Shot In The Arm For Wedza South Youths

Youths in Wedza South got a major boost when their legislator and Youth Sports Arts and Recreation deputy Minister Tinoda Machakaire donated second hand clothes for them to resell.

Youths from the constituency said the move would enable them to get start form small scale business.

“This is the best initiative ever by our MP because we are now able to generate in come for small scale business,” Tafadzwa Ruzane said.

Others said the move would go a long say in empowering the youth.

Others said they would exchange the clothes with grains and resell them.

Reselling of second hand clothes has been one of the most viable informal business and youth in the constituency were grateful.

The move has also been hailed by several people who said it would adress unemployment among the youth.

Machakaire who has initiated several projects in his constituency since 2018 when he was elected MP urged the youth to use the money wisely and start other projects.

“This should work as a stepping stone because i cant give each one of you money to start projects because some might abuse it. Sell the clothes get the money and use it wisely,” he said.

He said it was important for the youth to be empowered as a say of curbing unemployment in the country.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa want every youth to be empowered that is why you see when the corona virus pandemic affected us he released the youth relief fund because he want the best for the Youths. So let us compliment his efforts by utilising such oppotunities we get,” said Machakaire.

He later gave rice and melea-meal as a way of curbing hunger that has hit the costituency.