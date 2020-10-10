Shot In The Arm For Melfort Old People’s Home

At a time everyone else is preoccupied with their own survival in the face of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, there is understandably no time to remember the institutionalised elderly.

For this reason, there are grave fears in one such care home, Melfort Old People’s Home, that its 20 residents are in danger of dying from hunger than the disease itself. Food supplies are far short, and they are staring into a glaring malnutrition reality.

There has been a sharp decline of well wishers due to covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The Old People’s home habours at least 20 old people and they depend mostly on donations and Covid-19 had restricted well-wishers from coming to give donations.

There was little or no support coming from the people as they were adhering to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

All the occupants of the home are grateful that they recorded zero cases of Covid-19 infections.

Daniel Francis an administrator at the charity home that was founded in 1979 with Sister Noreen, said though they later started some projects like gardening, goat and chicken breeding they feared for the worst.

“The situation was getting out of hand because most well-wishers could not come due to Covid-19 restrictions. Because of the age groups we are dealing with we have to be very cautious in-terms of diet,” he said.

Francis said they have different cases of old people some with dementia, a syndrome in which there is deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities, some who cannot live with others and some who have different health conditions.

“We have people with different health conditions and as such we deal with them differently. I am happy that some of them are even assisting us in our projects here,” he said.

He said getting people and companies coming to donated food staffs in this Covid-19 era was a blessing and as such Impala Car Rental must be applauded for that.

“Today we received a very special donation from Impala Car Rental and surely we are grateful because it will go a long way in alleviating food shortages we were facing here,” he said.

James Mujuru one of the old people at the home, said with such donations they would give them comfort that out there people still cherish them.

“This is a gesture that gives us hope as old people that out there were are remembered. We want to thank those who came and donate food to us,” he said.

The groceries include melea-meal, rice, flour, toiletries, just to mention a few, would go a long way in alleviating the threat the home was facing.

Tracy Ngoma, Impala Car Rental brand and projects manager said the organisation through Alfred Dondo Foundation would continue assisting those who were in need.

“As an organisation we will continue assisting those who are in need as part of cooperate social responsibility. I am glad that this home has showed us love and gratitude. This gesture will not only be for you but for several others out there that needs help. We are doing this through the Alfred Dondo Foundation,” she said.

She said they are doing thorough research so that they give those who are in need especially during the lockdown period.

“We are in the hardest time because of the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore we need to assist as much as we can to alleviate problems caused by the pandemic,” she added.

The organisation has been getting thumps up for their benevolence as they have assisted several under privileged through the Alfred Dondo Foundation.