Shot In Arm For Female Inmates

Female employees from Zimbabwe’s largest beverages manufacturer have donated sanitary wear and beverages worth ZWL$200 000 to female inmates, a gesture they said is meant to improve hygiene and welfare of prisoners.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Coca-Cola Women’s Linc representative, Patricia Murambinda said the donation was raised from their own pockets with a view to making a difference in the lives of female prisoners.

“It is my wish that this engagement will not only bolster our relations with a special focus on female prisoners but also foster greater understanding of the Coca Cola Women’s Linc’s vision, mission, its core values, key programmes and developments,” said Murambinda.

Disposable pads cost about USD$1 a packet in retail shops hence making the basic commodity inaccessible to most women in need especially the prison community.

“We trust the small gift will go a long way, not just in assisting these young ladies with relief once every month, but enabling them to attend school every day of the month, comfortably,” she said.

Representative from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Tapiwa Chiwenga expressed gratitude at the donation which she said would be most appreciated by female inmates.

“As ZPCS, we appreciate this gesture of remembering the needy people within our prison settings. We remain appreciative of the benevolence especially when being targeted to the disadvantaged groups within our prison constituency,”