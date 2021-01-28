Shock As High Court Trashes ZINASU Leader Allan Moyo’s Bail Bid

High Court judge, Justice Davison Foroma has denied bail to Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Allan Moyo, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has announced.

Moyo who has spend over 50 days in remand prison since his arrest on 7 December is being accused of inciting commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare by telling them that it was time to revolt against President Mnangagwa’s administration as it had failed the people of Zimbabwe.

The firebrand student leader who represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rightsbhas also made an application before the same court seeking to compel the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services to improve conditions at Harare Remand Prison where he is currently detained, including providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to prison officers and inmates.

Justice Owen Tagu is yet to give a determination on that issue after receiving submissions from both the State and his defence.

