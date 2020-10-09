Shasha Reveals She Could Have Been A Nurse

BET award-winning songstress and Amapiano Queen Shasha (real name Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro) has revealed that although she has no regrets from choosing to pursue a music career, she initially was supposed to be a nurse.

The South Africa-based “Tender Love” hitmaker who is on a visit to Zimbabwe made the remarks in an interview on StarFM where she expressed how at times she is in disbelief over her achievements and recognition.

“It’s crazy how everything has just been happening, I sometimes pinch myself and ask if this is really happening. It’s been a long journey, like six, seven years,” she said.

Shasha added that on her decision to pursue music over nursing, she was not bothered by the thought of a possible failure.

“I have no regrets, I remember when I chose music I was supposed to be a nurse, but I just had to follow my heart. I was like if it doesn’t work it’s fine at least I was doing something that I really wanted to do,” she said before sharing a few tips with upcoming female artistes saying;

“You need to be courageous, you need to know what you want, you need to work because at the end of the day hard work pays, you also need to be consistent on whatever you’re doing.”

In what is arguably her biggest year after bagging a BET award in June, Shasha was recently nominated for the prestigious African Music Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) which will be held on 15 November.