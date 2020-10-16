Shasha Promises Local Collaborations

BET award-winning South Africa-based songstress Shasha says she intends to do more collaborations with local artists following her duet with R’n’B crooner Hillzy.

The 2020 coveted BET Best International Act award winner’s video with Hillzy is trending on YouTube and on international music channels.

Shasha, born Charmaine Mapimbiro told journalists during her homecoming press conference in Mutare that she was impressed by the quality of local musical acts but refused to name the musicians she hoped to work with in future projects.

“Working with Hillzy was really fun and different from the type of music which I have been making for a while which is Amapiano. Without giving out names, I am currently in the process of engaging various local artists. Very soon, you will hear the music.

“They are a lot of talented artists here in Zimbabwe and the quality of music is good too and I look forward to engaging some artists who I feel I can mesh well with,” she said.

Shasha named the late Dr Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mutukudzi alongside Australian songwriter Sia and British pop star Ed Sheeran among the artists that shaped her art and appreciation of music.

She, however, credited the local music icon for shaping her artistic consciousness from childhood.

“Tuku is one of my all-time favourite artists. His music was a fundamental part of my childhood and as my appreciation for music was greatly aided by listening to how he crafted his art,” she said.

The 26-year-old singer’s journey in the music industry can only be described as “meteoric” as she has shot to international stardom with only three years’ experience on her artistic résumé.