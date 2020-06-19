Sex Scandal, Bribery Storm Hit Byo Quarantine Facility

Returnees from a cruise ship who are under mandatory quarantine at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel have been caught in a sex, drugs and bribery storm that resulted in a nasty scuffle early this week.

A source at the hotel said there was chaos this week after one lady whose husband is outside was caught dishing it out to fellow male returnees.

“Last night one of the women caused a fight as someone informed her husband outside that she was having sex with different guys here at the hotel and it resulted in a fight from 10pm till 1am.

“Half the people here are youth and are disgracing the hotel and because we don’t provide condoms here, some were even asking us to bring morning-after pills,” said the source.

Zimbabwe has 463 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with most of these being returning residents.

Bulawayo has 58 confirmed cases and five cases were recorded at the hotel this past week.

The source said most of the returnees were complaining of being sex-starved and some were engaging in sex orgies while bribing security to smuggle in alcohol and drugs.

“From the day they arrived, they have been having drunken orgies and are even bribing staff members to smuggle in alcohol after hours and to also bring them condoms because we don’t provide.

“You can hear loud sex in the hallways and most of them are married so they are sleeping with the young boys here.

“They are meant to be sleeping individually in their rooms but they sneak around at night. We have five confirmed cases and yet they are not adhering to the rules,” the source added.

Yesterday the country recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases according to a government communication update.

Of the 524 antigen-based (PCR) tests done yesterday, 24 returnees from South Africa tested positive while others were from the United States (5), Zambia (4), Lesotho (4), Botswana (3) and Namibia (2).

20 people were local transmission which the government said needs urgent follow up as their sources are not known.