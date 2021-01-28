Senior Police Officers Join Security Check Points

The security forces have tightened restrictions on the movement of people without valid exemption letters and non-essential service providers with senior officers ranked sergeant or assistant inspectors now joining checking points as part of efforts to enforce COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

In memo signed by Officer Commanding Police Harare Province, the police said companies and businesses not in the category of essential service but operating should close regardless of being in possession of exemption letters.

“Some companies which are not in the category of essential service such as Bata Shoe Company, Bhola Hardware, Furniture and Clothing shops, are conducting business on the strength of letters issued by the ministry of industry,” the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said.

The police also said security check points will not allow people outside the category of essential services with those found in breach of the laid down rules risking arrest or being made.

“No vehicles should be allowed to pass a checkpoint if they are not in the category of essential services. Such vehicles should be arrested or made to go back where they will be coming from,” the police added.

Under the revised regulations, senior police officers will also be deployed at checkpoints to ensure that ‘correct decisions are made’.

“An inspector should be deployed at busy roadblocks in big cities so that correct decisions are made. At other checkpoints, a sergeant or assistant Inspector should be in charge depending on the level of activities at that particular point.”

The new measures by the police also comes when government this week doubled fines for non-custodial offences for a person found in public without a face mask now being liable to a penalty of ZWL$5 000.

Meanwhile, despite police threatening to tighten screws on COVID-19 lockdown restriction violators, the situation in the central business district of Harare remained the same as preceding days with heavy human and vehicular traffic.

Informal traders are still finding their way into the CBD while foreign currency traders at places such as Roadport, Ximex Mall and Copacabana still going about their business in full glare of police officers on patrol.