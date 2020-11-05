Sekuru Banda Hailed For Charity Work

Popular traditional healer Sekuru Banda (real name Oman Kamwelo Banda) has been hailed for his recent acts of kindness to artists.

The traditionalist who has an evident soft spot for the local arts industry – shown through his recent establishment of a recording studio – is making headlines after pledging to settle all medical bills accrued during the treatment of comedian, Gringo.

Gringo is said to be facing multiple health complications chief among them intestine obstruction.

This comes a few days after the budding philanthropists came through with financial rescue for the embattled Zimdancehall chanter Lady Squanda.

Squanda who escaped jail by a whisker after her victim, who she allegedly robed withdrew the charges.

These are some of social media reactions to Sekuru Banda’s philanthropic work

Give the man a humanitarian award of the year 👏👏👏 tisingakanganwe prophet uerbert angel

I think people have made it a norm to always have a camera when giving. I’m not taking anything from vacho vanopa but, didnt the Bible teach us kuti what the right hand has given, the left hand should not know?? I dont know man, social media has made people think its a must to give in front of a camera.

Aiwa uyu mutengerei kokora he’s wise

Sekuru Banda is a normal human being who has a heart like the rest of us he deserves a humanitarian award.. the realest nigga i know