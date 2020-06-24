Seh Calaz Appointed “Stop TB” Brand Ambassador

By Lemuel chekai
Mbare bred Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has roped an endorsement by Stop TB Partnership with his appointment as “TB Champion” for Zimbabwe at a ceremony held in the capital yesterday.

 

In a statement from his appointment, the “Bholato Bholato” singer, born Tawanda Mumanyi, indicated his readiness to start work in fighting the contagious disease, tuberculosis (TB).
“I’m humbled to be appointed as the TB Champion for Zimbabwe by the Stop TB Partnership which involves the Ministry of Health and other partners.
“This appointment is an honor and will afford me the opportunity to play my part in raising awareness about TB in our country. I am ready to serve! Bholato Bholato,” he said.
World  Health Organisation (WHO) classifies Zimbabwe among high TB burden countries, ranking 17th with an estimated TB incidence rate of 562/100,000.
WHO says the  TB epidemic in Zimbabwe is fuelled by the severe parallel HIV pandemic (adult HIV prevalence rate 15.2%), making TB the second leading cause of death.
