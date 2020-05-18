“Security Sector A Worse Threat To Citizens Than COVID-19”

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has launched a scathing attack on the country’s security sector saying it has become the worst threat to the citizens than the global pandemic, COVID-19.

The attack comes after three opposition MDC members were reportedly abducted and tortured by suspected state agencies last week.

In a statement, the ZimRights said the attacks were a state of terrorism on innocent citizens and called on the police to investigate the matter extensively.

ZimRights said it is committed to ensuring that these crimes against humanity must not go unpunished.

“The entire ZimRights community is shocked by these barbaric acts by the government of Zimbabwe which are not only criminal but amount to state terrorism, due to their gravity. The horrific accounts by the victims tell the tragedy of a government at war with its people.

At a time when the government must be leading the nation in fighting COVID 19, it is regrettable that the security services have become a plague worse than the pandemic they are claiming to fight,” reads part of the statement.

The abduction came barely a week after police in Bulawayo tortured young women in Cowdray Park, Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu accusing them of violating lockdown regulations.

Early last month, again the police in Bulawayo beat to death a Bulawayo resident, also accusing him of breaking down lockdown regulations.

ZimRights said the sharp increase in cases of police brutality indicates the systematic nature of the crime requiring immediate intervention as more and more civilians become victim to this barbaric culture.

“The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in article 7 states that no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. This article has been incorporated in our Constitution in Section 53 which states that no person may be subjected to physical or psychological torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“Under Zimbabwe’s Constitution, freedom from torture is an absolute right. There are no derogations or exceptions to that right. Under no circumstances shall a person be subjected to torture,” said the association.

The police and government have since denied being involved with the incidences but said it is launching investigations to ascertain the matter, according to Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

“While circumstances pertaining to the whole case are not clear, my Ministry has directed the Commissioner-General of Police to institute full-scale investigations into the matter. I want to assure Zimbabweans that no stone will be left unturned with a view of finding out exactly what happened after the flash demonstration in Warren Park by MDC Alliance.

“This inquiry will also include the way the story was covered in the media in order to iron out a lot of grey areas for the benefit of the public, and in the process reveal the correct circumstances in the whole matter,” Kazembe said.

However, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission castigated the attacks on women saying this will likely push more women away from participating in politics.

“We are concerned that the fact that the violence was allegedly directed at women leaders is likely to discourage women’s participation in politics and decision making which the Commission has been actively promoting,” said the commission.