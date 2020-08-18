Scenes From The Pomona Dumpsite That Recently Caught Fire News By Munashe Chokodza Last updated Aug 18, 2020 Plastic Scavenger taking plastic for reclying. Share A man sits at a Pomona dumpsite in Harare. A female Plastic Scavengers at Pomona dumpsite Plastic Scavenger taking plastic for recycling. Members of the Harare Fire brigade fighting the fire at Pomona Dumpsite A man scavenges at a dumpsite Plastic ScavengersPomona Dumpsite Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmailViberLinkedin