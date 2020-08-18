fbpx

Scenes From The Pomona Dumpsite That Recently Caught Fire

News
By Munashe Chokodza
Plastic Scavenger taking plastic for reclying.
A man sits at a Pomona dumpsite in Harare.
A female Plastic Scavengers at Pomona dumpsite
Plastic Scavenger taking plastic for recycling.
Members of the Harare Fire brigade fighting the fire at Pomona Dumpsite

A man scavenges at a dumpsite
Munashe Chokodza 416 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

