Sakubva Stadium Renovations On Course

MUTARE– The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, which recently toured Sakubva Stadium to access progress made in the refurbishment of the facility left the eastern border city impressed, Mutare City officials have said.

Renovations at the local ceremonial home of football, which last hosted a Premiership match three years ago, have been going on for over four months and are at an advanced stage, but more funds are needed to meet international standards.

Although the committee expressed satisfaction at the progress made by Mutare City Council on refurbishing Sakubva Stadium, at least US$94 000 is still needed for the stadium to be fully refurbished.

Work on the stadium is almost to meet minimum acceptable standards albeit for hosting local matches under the Premier Soccer League (PSL) but not international standards under the Confederations of African Football (CAF).

Mutare city town clerk Joshua Maligwa said council is targeting increasing revenue collection to raise the US$94 000 needed to put final touches to the stadium.

He said although revenues had significantly dropped during the Covid-19 lockdown period, there was hope that all works would be complete as some local corporates had also come on board with funding.

Local private sector has also chipped in with a notable contribution from Mega Market that has made a commitment to erect another VVIP stands, expected to be completed before resumption of the local league.

“We have done the perimeter fence, the precast wall and we finished the razor wire on the wall. The last time we appeared before the committee we had many issues that were outstanding including the changing rooms, the doping rooms and the conference centre but that has since been finalized.

“We hope in few days, we will be done save for some few touch ups on the ablution facilities for the VVIP stands and some other rooms which we intend to use as corner shops within the stadium.

“Mega Market have donated another VVIP stand which will be established on the other side of the stadium. By the time we resume games, it will all be done,” said Maligwa.

Acting chairman of the committee and High field East MP Eric Murayi said the work that has been done is good enough to meet local standards.

Murayi also admitted that was need for government intervention for the stadium to meet international hosting standards as he extended an olive branch to the city fathers to seek funds from government.

“We are satisfied with the work that has been done. They are now almost 90 percent complete and we are positive they will meet ZIFA and PSL standards for the stadium to host premier league games,” said Murayi.

He added, “In terms of them meeting the PSL standards, they are on course, but for them to meet CAF standards, it now needs the intervention of Government. We have advised them to write to us as Parliament so that we can push together for the funds to be released.

“The situation that we have at the moment that we play our home games away is not ideal so everyone must play a role so that our stadium can meet those standards,” he said.