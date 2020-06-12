Sakubva Stadium Refurbishment Resumes

MUTARE– Hopes of watching top flight football in Sakubva Stadium for Mutare locals have been reignited as the local municipality has resumed refurbishment works.

Football fans in the Eastern Border city have been starved of topflight football for more than two years due to the derelict state of the facility, but the local authority’s determination has sprung hope of an end to this enforced siesta.

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown have seemingly extended an olive branch to the municipality as they had been falling behind the schedule to complete renovations, now they can, well before the resumption of football action.

Although renovation works were been briefly stopped owing to shortage of construction material and funding mainly due to the low revenue flows as a result of the lockdown, council officials say the ball is now rolling.

Spren Mutiwi, the Mutare City Council’s spokesperson confirmed that they have resumed refurbishment works, on site with plans afoot to establish and improved set up to cater for all fans.

“City of Mutare has resumed works at Sakubva Stadium. Currently the artisans are working on installing showers and toilets in the renovated changing room.

“Just like we have noted before, we are working towards meeting the expectations of the ZIFA inspection. Work had stopped temporarily but we are now picking up the tempo,” he said.

Mutiwi said efforts are underway to install a VVIP section and revamp the VIP section.

ZIFA has informed Mutare City Council and other local authorities that have the same assignment to update the football association when they finish renovations so that another inspection exercise can be carried out to approve use of their facilities.

“The media section will also be revamped while the roofing for the tunnel is expected to be carried out in the coming weeks.

“We have started an ambitious programme on the VVIP section. We have reached out to our key partners to see the possibility of constructing one.

“We are racing against time because we need to ensure that when the top-flight league kicks off this year, our facility should be ready for use,” said Mutiwi.

The country’s football mother body recently informed the Premier Soccer League that none of the stadiums in Harare has been approved for use during the 2020 season.

Council is now back on track.