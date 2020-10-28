Rushwaya Remanded In Custody

Embattled Zimbabwe Miners Federation president, Henrietta Rushwaya will remain in custody until Friday for ruling on state application to withdraw its consent to bail.

Rushwaya is charged with smuggling of gold worth US$333 000 after she was arrested with the booty at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport on Monday.

Yesterday Magistrate Ngoni Nduna remanded Rushwaya for bail hearing today giving him time to consider the submissions proposed by the State led by Mr Charles Muchemwa which included Rushwaya being granted $90 000 bail, ordered to report twice a week at CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit, Harare, and not to interfere with investigations and witnesses.

However in a twist of events, the state sought for the withdrawal of consent to bail arguing that the gravity of the crime was clear indication that this was organized crime.

“The onus to demonstrate that there are compelling reasons in denying the accused person bail lies with the state. We intent to take up that onus in justifying why she must not be granted bail,”

“CCTVs at the airport was switched off and clearance for the accused took 4 minutes. This is evidence that the net is actually wider,”

“This is a classic example of organized crime, in the manner in which the execution of the offence was carried out,” argued the state.