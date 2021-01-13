Rushwaya Granted ZWL$100k Bail

Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has released former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) boss Henrieta Rushwaya on ZWL$100 000 bail.

Rushwaya was arrested last year and has been in remand prison since then.

Nduna ordered Rushwaya to pay ZW$100 000, reside at given address, report thrice a week Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

She was also ordered not to interfere with evidence as well as surrendering all travel documents while she is not allowed to leave her house between 8pm to 6am and not to go 80 kilometers near any border.

Rushwaya was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International airport while ‘trying to smuggle 6kgs gold’ to Dubai.

