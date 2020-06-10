Rural Teachers Condemn Govt Plans To Open Schools In July

Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has condemned the decision to open schools in July without putting in place mechanisms to secure both teachers and pupils.

The government has announced plans to open schools in July while June examinations will start on the 29th of June.

However, in a statement, ARTUZ highlighted that the announcement came as a shock to them as they have impressed upon government on measures to undertake before opening of schools.

“On the three occasions we sought to impress upon government on measures that should be undertaken for safe schools opening.

“Schools should remain closed until safety measures have been instituted,” read the statement

ARTUZ called on the government to ensure verifiable fumigation of all schools that are being used as quarantine centres before they open.

“Schools that are currently used as quarantine zones should go through rigorous fumigation and confirmed safe by competent personnel in the Ministry of Health and Childcare. Ensure the rapid testing of all pupils and teachers before schools open for business and provision of the same at regular intervals,” said ARTUZ.

The firebrand teachers union demanded risk allowance to teachers saying they should be regarded as frontline workers in the education system.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mrs Thumisang Thabela said examination classes would be the first group to go to school followed by form threes, grade five and six while Early Childhood learners will be the last batch to resume classes.

Infection prevention training for teachers and support staff from public schools is already underway.