Ruling Reserved On Convicted Zimdancehall Trio’s Bail Appeal

The High Court has reserved judgment on a bail application by convicted Zimdancehall trio of DJ Fantan, Levels and Dhama who were sentenced to six months in prison for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules.

The three Arnold Kamudyariwa (DJ Fantan), Tafadzwa Kadzimwe (Levels) and Tinashe Chanachimwe (Dhama) approached the High Court seeking bail pending a review of their conviction.

Fantan and Levels’ lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni told the court that the duo would not abscond if granted bail considering that they actually surrendered themselves to the police and cooperated well during their Magistrates Court proceedings.

“It is submitted, with due reverence, that both applicants harbor no intentions of absconding from justice,” said Mthombeni.

“During investigations and at court, first and second applicants were highly and exceptionally cooperative; as such an inference of them absconding if granted bail cannot be sustained in the circumstances,” added Mthombeni.

The trio were sentenced to 12 months in prison with six months removed on the grounds that they pleaded guilty without going through trial.

They were charged with breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules after they organised a gig on new year’s eve against a ban on public gatherings as a measure to reduce the spread of the deadly pandemic that has to date claimed 636 deaths from a cumulative total of 25368 confirmed cases.