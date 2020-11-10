Ruling Expected Tomorrow in Chin’ono’s Application

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa will deliver judgment in the application against placement on remand by detained journalist Hopewell Chin’ono tomorrow 10 November 2020.

This followed the conclusion of the remand hearings on 9 November 2020 during which his lawyers led by Beatrice Mtetwa, argued that it is the role of the media to expose corruption. Mtetwa said this is what Chin’ono had done and was being prosecuted for doing his job.

He is facing charges of contravening Section 184 (1) © of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which deals with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Chin’ono who is detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison testified in support of his application during which he asserted his professional rights, particularly the right to protect journalistic sources.

He said what he tweeted about the prosecution not opposing bail in the gold smuggling case involving Henrietta Rushwaya, is what had, in fact, happened when the matter was taken to court.

These fresh charges come at a time when Chin’ono is also on bail on charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.