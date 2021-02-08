Retailers Rally Behind Govt In Covid-19 Fight

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has called on the corporate world to rally behind the Government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows Government’s invitation to the business community to outspread their hand towards procurement of COVID-19 vaccines projected to require US$100 million.

In a statement, CZR called on the entire business community to play their role in saving the nation from the deadly pandemic that has claimed millions of lives the world over.

“The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) is calling up all retailers, wholesalers and the entire business community to rally behind Government in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Government recently invited the business community and private sector to extend a hand in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines which require close to US$100m.

“This is therefore an opportunity for businesses to come to the party and play a critical role in saving the masses that also double up as their consumers. It is critical to note that this is a war situation where close collaboration regardless of political inclination remains critical in defeating this pandemic,” read the statement

CZR called on the business community to match yesteryear business people who played a part in the liberation struggle

“Business should always emulate yesteryear business people like the late Mr Machipisa who was instrumental in the Liberation struggle and this is a chance for businesses and the private sector to make a difference. One person saved through vaccines procurement is one potential customer retained.

“This is the time where the sanctity of life should be put forward ahead of profit gains and this is a fight we must win and this can only be achieved if there is close collaboration between Government, retailers, wholesalers and the business community as whole,” CZR said.

The country has to date recorded 34 552 COVID-19 cases with 28 551 recoveries and 1 326 deaths. The government has pledged to provide free vaccination targeting 60% of the population.