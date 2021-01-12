Respect Informal Traders, Mutare Urged

Former Mutare City Council Town Clerk, Obert Muzawazi, who is eying a sensational return following the death of Town Clerk, Joshua Maligwa has expressed concern over the mistreatment of informal traders in Mutare saying they should be respected as they play a key role in the national economy.

Muzawazi was forced to resign in 2016 by former outspoken Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene, was a front of the vanquished G40 faction of the ZANU PF at the time untouchable.

Chimene accused Muzawazi of corruption among a litany of accusations, leading to the resignation of the veteran local government guru.

In an interview with 263Chat, Muzawazi discouraged police from beating informal traders.

“Lets support the informal sector, lets give them the respect they deserve, l don’t believe in police and soldiers beating the informal traders, there should be a way out,” he said.

“These informal traders play a key role in our economy, so they should be respected and lastly they should be approached when Mutare City Council is conducting its budget,” Muzawazi added.

He said he is ready to bounce back at the helm of the city if considered by the Local Government ministry.

The Ministry is yet announce a substantive town clerk after the death of Maligwa last week due to Covid 19, and has not yet advertised the vacant post currently held on acting capacity by Finance director Blessing Chafesuka.

Speaking on how he left Mutare City Council, Muzawazi said allegations against him were politicized revealing that he was willing to bounce back at the helm if government considers him for the vacancy.

“Most people know how l resigned, l had no option since there was political pressure from someone,” he said.

Muzawazi was Mutare town clerk from 2007 to 2016 and was accused of double allocation of stands among other allegations.

He refuted such claims as outrageous and elaborate lies that were spun to make a case against him by political foes.