Respect Constitutional Rights ZHRC Urges Govt

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has raised alarm over the deteriorating human violations in the country and called on the Government to respect, protect, promote and fulfil all the rights enshrined in the Declaration of Rights as provided for by the Constitution.

In a statement, the Commission said it is concerned with the violations of rights on human rights defenders in the country.

“Protection of Rights of Human Rights Defenders As a national human rights institution supporting democracy, the ZHRC is concerned with the infringement of the rights of human rights defenders in Zimbabwe. According to the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights Defenders (1998) and the Marrakech Declaration (2018), human rights defenders are persons who individually or with others, act to promote and protect human rights,” read the statement

ZHRC said the rights comprise of individuals in their professional capacity and can therefore defend their rights.

“Human rights defenders can defend human rights as part of their jobs or in a voluntary capacity by: supporting respect for human rights in their communities and countries, collecting and disseminating information on human rights violations, supporting victims of human rights violations, taking action to secure accountability and end impunity; supporting better governance and government policies, contributing to the implementation of human rights treaties as well as human rights education and training,”

In light of the human rights situation in the country, ZHRC recommended that Government, political parties and the International community must play their part in upholding rights.

“ZHRC calls upon the Government of Zimbabwe to respect, protect, promote and fulfil all the rights enshrined in the Declaration of Rights as provided for by section 44 of the Constitution. ZHRC calls upon the Government to safeguard and advance human rights as dictated by international human rights law and the obligations imposed by treaties and conventions Zimbabwe is party to.

“Political parties are urged to desist from aiding and abetting violations of human rights through incitement and perpetration of violence. Political parties should promote enjoyment of the rights to peace, human dignity and personal security as enshrined in sections 51 and 52 of the Constitution.

“The Regional and International Community is urged to abide by the principles encapsulated in the Charter of the United Nations. Article 2 (1) of the UN Charter reiterates the need to respect the sovereignty of member States, including the Republic of Zimbabwe, by refraining from divisive politics,” said ZHRC

The Commission urged the Regional and International Community to support Zimbabwe in coming up with domestic solutions to its political and socio-economic challenges and also facilitate elimination of conflict and hostility between the State and its citizens.

ZHRC urged citizens and human rights defenders to refrain from peddling false news that is divisive and inciteful.