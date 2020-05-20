Residents Outraged Over Rates Increase

MUTARE-A local residents’ association has castigated city fathers for astronomical municipal rates hike of 350 percent, as insensitive to the plight of residents who are hard pressed by economic challenges as a result of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Association (MURRA) said the tariffs increase was inconsiderate of the plight of residents who are in the informal sector, a sector which has grounded to a halt due to the lockdown.

MURRA programmes director David Mutambirwa said the move by the local authority was ill advised, as a staggered payment plan could have been factored to cushion the impact of the increases.

He said that they are astonished by the lack of compassion of city fathers to residents struggling to cope with the current lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the new schedule, high density residents will pay more than their low-density counterparts, as those in the leafy suburbs had their rates increase by between 90 to 200 percent while high density tariffs were increased by 350 percent.

“It is my respectful submission that the council should have staggered the billing to alleviate the burden on the residents.

“About 90 percent of the inhabitants of Mutare are in the informal sector where the lockdown has brought everything to a standstill.

“Without any functioning enterprise due to the closure of business, the residents cannot be able to pay the astronomical bills, let alone to put food on the table and attend to other liabilities,” said Mutambirwa.

Mutare spokesperson Spren Mutiwi said the city’s 2020 budget approved by the Local Government Ministry with the rates hike, has already been eroded by the hyper inflationary environment in the country.

Mutiwi said the city has also charging sub economic tariffs which have resulted in several water pipe bursts across the city, as the dilapidated infrastructure needs regular repairs.

He said the city could not meet its service delivery mandate from the previous tariffs schedule, as the local authority needs more than $3 million for the monthly water treatment chemicals.

“We have made increases in line with the budget we submitted and was approved by the Ministry, but despite increases, City of Mutare tariffs have already been eroded by the inflationary environment.

“We are charging sub economic tariffs that have made it difficult to recapitalize, repair the obsolete water and sewer infrastructure hence an increase in water pipe bursts across the City,” said Mutiwi.