Remove My Name Tattoo: Soul Jah love Tells Bounty Lisa

Controversial Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka) has told his estranged wife Bounty Lisa to remove his name tattoo if she has indeed moved on.

This follows news of bounty Lisa giving birth to a baby boy.

In a reaction bluntly exposing that the Ndini Uya Uya singer is yet to move from their breakup, the singer has penned a song, which is due for release on a date to be announced, telling Bounty’s unnamed new partner that he is not alone.

“Bvisa tattoo, tangai mafunga katwo, nyangwe muchiti zvenyu makugara muri two titori three, handimbofe ndakaita free ndomufunga ginya (Remove the tattoo, think twice, you may think it’s only the two of you (in that relationship) but it’s the three of us),” says Jah love in the song lyrics.

The couple got each other’s name tattoos at the height of their romance which crashed following drug and physical abuse allegations against Jah Love.

The duo is not the only couple to go down this route, at the peak of his relationship with United Kingdom-based socialite Olinda Chapel, musician Njabulo “Tytan” Nkomo also acquired his then wife’s name tattoo on his hand.