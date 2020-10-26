Redan Donates Three Ambulances To Provincial Hospitals

Redan Coupons has donated three ambulances and three thousand litres of fuel to the Ministry of Health and Child Care who are in a process of setting up an ambulance services department with more than two hundred fully equipped ambulances as part of efforts to improve the country’s health delivery system.

During the handover ceremony, Redan Coupons Private Limited representative Tafadzwa Chigumbu said Redan is gratified by this contribution knowing it will help many people.

“Our success as a company and as a nation depends mainly on a good health delivery system and in this light, Redan is gratified in knowing that its contribution will result in the Ministry of Health being able to better serve the nation at large,” said Tafadzwa Chigumbu.

Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga in his acceptance speech said this donation speaks to the ministry’s restructuring framework.

“The restructured Ministry of Health and Child Care will be comprised of among other entities a directorate of ambulance services comprising ground and air ambulance department. It will comprise of helicopters.

“The three ambulances have come at a good time and we highly appreciate as they will also service the highways when accidents occur. The donation comes at a crucial time when the Ministry is formulating an ambulance service directorate. The department will require 200 fully equipped ambulances.”

The three ambulances will be distributed to Gwanda, Marondera and Masvingo provincial hospitals.