Recall Of MDC Alliance MPs, A Violent Onslaught On Democracy

The Movement of Democratic Change (Alliance) says the continued recall of its members of Parliament is an affront to democracy and exposes the hidden hand of the ruling party.

In a press statement following the recent recall of nine legislators by a faction led by Dr Thokozani Khupe, the opposition movement condemned this as a ‘continuation of electoral theft.’

MDC A spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere said the recall was ‘a violent onslaught on the will of the people’ who elected the nine legislators in the Parliament.

The opposition party, in a strongly worded communique, blamed ZANU PF for working in cahoots with Khupe to meddle in its internal affairs through intimidation, material deprivation for those that have refused to align to the ruling party.

MDC A said that these machinations and ploy ‘to subvert the will of the people shall be defeated’ as Khupe was rejected by the electorate and would not get a ‘free ticket into Parliament’.

“We take the firm view that state institutions, including Parliament, are being abused to reverse the will of the people and replace it with an unholy alliance between Mr Mnangagwa and Ms Khupe. This great reversal of the will of the people is a continuation of electoral theft of 2018.

“The firing of our MPs is an act of coercion by ZANU PF and its proxies because our MPs have refused to support them freely and voluntarily. They are targeting proportional representation MPs because they want to create space for their surrogates, including their leader,” read part of the statement.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda announced the expulsion of the from Parliament after MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora wrote a letter advising that they had ceased to represent their party.

The nine are Amos Chibaya (Mkoba), Murisi Zwizwai (Harare Central), Happymore Chidziva (Highfield West), Proportionate Representatives Bacilia Majaya, Macharairwa Mugidho, Virginia Muradzikwa, Annah Myambo, Francisca Ncube and Nomathemba Ndlovu.

At least 13 MPs that have so far been recalled by MDC-T after the Supreme Court conferred legitimacy to the opposition party led by Dr Thokozani Khupe, who ironically fielded her own candidates against the recalled MPs in the 2018 elections.

Other legislators that were recalled are: Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lillian Timveos (Midlands).