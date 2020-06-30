Reactions To Van Choga’s Departure From Yala Nation

Social media is awash with recent developments involving man of the moment, Van Choga and the decision to terminate his burgeoning relationship with Seh Calaz’s record label Yala Nation.

A statement released yesterday by Seh Calaz and team highlighted that it was Van Choga’s wish to part ways with them that they had to decide to release the artiste.

“Van Choga has advised us that he now wants to pursue another direction with different people. We hold no reservations with his personal choice and thus accordingly we release him,” reads part of the statement.

Reacting to the developments popular comedienne Mai Titi said, “salute you, my brother, for bringing the best out of him let him go out there and conquer. Well done Seh Calaz. Goodluck Van Choga.”

While socialite, Thomas Chizhanje felt it was a hasty decision for Van Choga to make.