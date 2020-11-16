Reactions To Killer T’s ‘Mansion’

Social media is awash following the emergence of a video snippet of Zimdancehall chanter, Killer T showing off a double-storey building he is building.

While his decision to exhibit fruits of his work yielded motivation among some social media users, there is a section that sought to reprove the crooner from showing off, urging him to emulate publicity-shy Winky D.

Ko stunner amana lol

He learnt from the best, look at your friends & you’ll see your future

Zvinodadisa izvi Gentlemen

Hatingapedze Album tese tichiChema

Am I the only one proud of him?

Aiwa magitare haazobhadhare zvekudaro zvawo………….

I love e focus keep it up Killer one munhu wandozia anongwavha

Haaaa ndopaunoona kut Winky murume sure ziii hake kunge munhu asipo unomuonera ku Show yake zvapera manje vapfanha vedu ava munoona moto chete

Nice boss but make more moves and less announcements.There are people outside there,waiting for your downfall.You are actually inviting witchcraft that was never meant for you…..Get ‘them”notes from Winky D.Nway,maswera sei?I am just passing by.No cap!

Killer T, born Kelvin Kusikwenyu, remains one of the most consistent Zimdancehall voices who rose to prominence with his chart-busting single Tirikumhanya.