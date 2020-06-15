Reactions To Bail Denial on MDC-A Trio

Social media is awash with reactions over a bail denial ruling on three Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) activists who are charged for faking abduction.

In her ruling, Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande said the trio of Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova will remain in custody until 26 June 2020.

Reacting to the news, newly instated MDC-A national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said, “My heart breaks for these women. Bail denied. They are in jail for reporting their torture to the police. Where is the police protection? Where is the safety? Where is the conscience of this nation?”

“This whole process they are being put thru is a process of torture, this is more torture and its on purpose. And then you hear them vachiti lets pray and fast, itayi mega, hatiitiswe, they should repent and stop this torture and oppression. Even this will end, this will end,” said a Twitter user Tapiwa Taruvinga.