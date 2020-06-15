Reactions To Bail Denial on MDC-A Trio

News
By Lemuel chekai
Moovah-Ad-730x9017April

Social media is awash with reactions over a bail denial ruling on three Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) activists who are charged for faking abduction.

In her ruling, Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande said the trio of Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova will remain in custody until 26 June 2020.

Reacting to the news, newly instated MDC-A national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said, “My heart breaks for these women. Bail denied. They are in jail for reporting their torture to the police. Where is the police protection? Where is the safety? Where is the conscience of this nation?”

“This whole process they are being put thru is a process of torture, this is more torture and its on purpose. And then you hear them vachiti lets pray and fast, itayi mega, hatiitiswe, they should repent and stop this torture and oppression. Even this will end, this will end,” said a Twitter user Tapiwa Taruvinga.

 

“The problem with Zimbabweans is our ability to normalise abuse. This has been happening for decades & our response is nywe nywe on twitter & facebook as always. No one wants to lead a revolution and ndozvichatipedza one by one. Action is what is needed.
“Zimbabweans are a bunch of cowards. How is that possible that the whole country is controlled by army & police.. How many are we? What power do we have if we all unite?” added another user.
While another section feels the ruling serves the trio right as they faked an abduction.
“Do proper politics… Personally am disgusted by these fake abductions… It’s horrible politics & must be put to an end… Now we need a law to deal with Sanction Beggars… There are opposition parties all over the world, this MDC is something else. Govt must be tough here,” said Kudzai Mutisi.
Lemuel chekai 588 posts 0 comments
More Stories

Masiyiwa and his global partners donate 1 000 ventilators

Analysts Speak On Privatization Of State Entities

MDC-T Vows To Defend Harvest House

1 of 1,493
You cannot copy content of this page
error: Content is protected !!