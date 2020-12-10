RCZ Charity Walk Gets Positive Corporate Response

The country’s corporate community has responded positively to the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ)’s campaign to raise US$300 000 to assist people with disabilities, after several companies pledged substantial cash donations to the cause during a welcoming luncheon for participants of the charity walk yesterday in Harare.

Members of the RCZ took part in a 10-day charity fundraising walk from Gweru to Harare and arrived in the capital yesterday

Several companies made various monetary commitments with the total figure yet to be announced as donations are still coming through.

Oil giant, Glow Petroleum donated US$ 10 000 while financial services provider ZB Bank pledged US$ 2 000.

Croco Motors, Impala Cara Hire, Heat Wave Transport and Greenwood Farm all donated ZWL$ 100 000 each.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, Oliver Chidhau also chipped in with ZWL$ 100 000 with several other individuals also making substantial donations.

“The key focus of this donation is based on sustainability. We believe we need to make the commitment that our operations should empower the community we operate from in order for it to bring economic sustainability,” said Emilia Mabika, ZB Bank Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

The money raised will be donated to the two church-run Henry Murray and Kapota School of the blind.

“This event has created public awareness about the blind and visually impaired in the country and has to an extent promoted the social acceptance of them,” said Glow Petroleum legal advisor, Nyasha Zuva.

About 50 participants left Gweru on the 30th of November and arrived in Harare on the 9th of December.

Around 25 youths made it to Harare after the elderly had to retire along the way.

21 year old, Nyasha Zimuto said she took part in the walk after realizing that the disabled were often neglected hence in need of support especially during these difficult economic times.

“I was motivated to take part in this initiative after having realized that people living with disabilities need our support. Many of these children need assistance especially in the area of food and sanitary wear for young girls,” said Zimuto.

RCZ has lined up similar fundraising initiatives in the near future as it aims at raising US$ 300 000 for the cause.