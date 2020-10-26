Prophet Mbonye Urges Nation To Choose God for Socio-Economic Stability

Uganda born cleric, Prophet Elvis Mbonye says the current socio-economic problems bedevilling the country can only be dealt with if citizens choose God to turn around their fortunes.

Zimbabwe is facing a myriad of challenges which include a poor performing economy, climate change-induced starvation which has been worsened by the recent droughts.

This has made it a difficult country to invest in but the government has been on a drive to court potential investor with the aim to achieve middle-income status by 2030, which is in tandem with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision 2030.

In his Sunday service, Prophet Mbonye said the solution lies in turning to God. He noted that believers must not to focus too much on the negative or positive things that are happening in the physical realm but concentrate more on what is happening in the spiritual kingdom.

“Learn to be one who is driven by things that are not seen as they are more critical than things that are seen because that is what distinguishes you from the ordinary men.

“Whatever you access in the spiritual realm cannot be taken away from you. The knowledge of God is superior to all other things. If one can learn how to access things such as health and wealth from God there will be unstoppable. The things you access are long-lasting,” he lamented.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also worsened the situation with many losing their source of income due to business closures.

In these torrid times, the church has become very critical in the current difficult times but in the midst of all this, Prophet Mbonye said, there is a voice of hope for the nation.

He urged believers to read the book of 2nd Corinthians 4:18, which teaches Christians that there is a need to dwell on the spiritual being rather than the physical problems.

Prophet Mbonye added that seeking revelation from God to deal with matters is the only solution for one to access peace and stability.

“If the source of everything you do is from the revelation of God then it will stay because he in his word declares that he is from everlasting to everlasting. He does not change and so is everything that is from Him.

“The revelation of God brings security and that is why men without revelation are always running around trying to make ends meet,” he highlighted.