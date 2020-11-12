Prophet Edd Branson Admits To Living An ‘Ungodly’ Lifestyle

In a firefighting video shared on social media this afternoon, founder of Jesus Generation International Ministries, Prophet Edd Branson admitted that he has been leading a lifestyle unexpected from ‘Men of God.’ This follows two videos that have torched a social media storm after he appeared with the late fitness trainer Moana. Moana died on Sunday in a car crash which also claimed the life of flamboyant businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure. In one of the videos which raised numerous eyebrows, a visibly drunk Branson is captured in the company of Moana. Responding to the leaked videos, Branson could not convincingly distance himself from what the video depicts. “It is very unfortunate that the way those videos came out it was misconstrued in the fact that it portrays the late Moana and me to be something which was not.

“We had an argument because we were immature at the time. This is a video that was taken a long time ago that we have even forgotten exactly when it was taken. But it was taken at a moment when both of us were immature in the moment of our anger,” he said.

He also admitted that he has been living an ungodly life which prompted him to distance himself from the church.

“As a man of God, I wasn’t happy with certain attributes of my life, I knew what I had to do I knew what I needed to correct and it took me months to get to a decision that I reached five months ago where I came out in front of the whole world and openly confessed that the way I have been living my life has been been the way I would have wanted my life to be.