Private Public Partnerships Key to Sustainable Development

MUTARE- Achieving national development goals hinges on extending private public partnerships, across all sectors of the economy, a top government official said yesterday.

These remarks were made by Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science, Innovation and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira in remarks presented on his behalf by his deputy Raymond Machingura.

Professor Murwira said corporates reaping profits in Zimbabwe, should in return make tangible corporate social responsibility investments across various sectors.

He was making an acceptance speech following a donation of a consignment of 15 beds by Providence Human Capital, a subsidiary of Innscor Africa, to Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences.

“As government, that is the only sure way we are going to realize Vision 2030: Public Private Partnerships. Brick by brick, together, we will build this Zimbabwe,” he said.

He said such investment and collaborative partnerships were key to the realization of Upper Middle Income Country status by 2030.

Strengthening collaborative relationships will unlock value and also ensure benefits cascade to communities- in this case access to a health facility, said Professor Murwira.

“This gesture we are witnessing here is an apt manifestation of business with character. Your sensitivity to issues affecting the communities that you work in, is greatly appreciated and it will not go un-noticed.

“By donating to MSUAS, you have assisted the student and staff here but more so, you have assisted the community which is going to be served by this institution.

Authorities at the University also said corporate sector and individual support is greatly appreciated as they are pre-occupied with adequately equipping the health facility.

Manicaland Provincial minister, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said her mandate to develop the province was focused on intensifying new practice of collaboration.

She said through this deliberate approach resulted in significant benefits that have made tremendous impact on the lives of the people we serve.

Dr Gwaradzimba said through these partnerships the province will develop a world class institution and a research beacon of the country at large.

“Our presence here is a testimony of the fruits of strategic collaboration of Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science Innovation and Technology Development and Providence Human Capital.

“We greatly treasure your presence here and look forward to develop our province Manicaland as we strive to create an Upper Middle-Income Economy by year 2030 as championed by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” she said.

Dr Gwaradzimba also appealed to the private sector in Manicaland Province, to intensify their PPP engagements, especially with fledgling institutions like Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences.

“This is your institution and this is the time to live indelible imprint on the development of the province at the same time doing business professionally with our institutions.

“It is my prayer that our continued collaboration and synergies underpinned by mutual trust, hard work and respect will culminate in the sustainable development of our Province and our motherland Zimbabwe as a whole,” she said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Providence Human Capital, Dr Chipo Ndudzo highlighted that the donation was the beginning of a collaborative relationship.

“Our choice of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is a deliberate one. It is a young University, starting from the ground and as a company we need to grow together and this event is the genesis of a strategic relationship,” said Dr Ndudzo.