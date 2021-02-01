Prioritize Development Over Politics, Mutare City Fathers Urged

MUTARE– Mutare councilor Farai Bhiza has described efforts to investigate his recent election to the position of Deputy Mayor as a futile attempt to place politics ahead of service delivery.

Bhiza said his election by opposition MDC Alliance councilors, to replace the recalled Kudakwashe Chisango was down to his work ethic and commitment to service delivery.

An MDC faction now led by Douglas Mwonzora recalled seven councilors including Chisango with MDC Alliance poking holes in the election that elevated Bhiza who defeated Simon Chabuka by two votes.

MDC-Alliance Manicaland spokesperson David Panganai said they are investigating the elections for some unstated irregularities, as they have the majority of seats in the local municipality.

“We are going to be investigating the conduct of elections at the council because we have some reports of irregularities and as the party with the majority it is within our mandate to investigate and get to the bottom of the matter,” said Panganai.

However, Bhiza said politics should be set aside in favor of service delivery.

“When you are at Mutare City Council you are now a civic leader, so for residents to hear that some of the civic leaders are being investigated for participating in Civic matters they will panic.

“I was voted for by my fellow councilors because of service delivery, so issues of being investigated about the voting process at council is wrong, because as councilors we deal with civic matters not politics,” said Bhiza.

“There is need to set aside politics at Mutare City Council otherwise we will not deliver our goals ,in-fact it was us (MDC-T) who were supposed to investigate the issue because we have 10 councilors whom we sponsored in the 2018 elections,” he added.

Bhiza said he will support the development agenda set by Mayor Blessing Tandi.

The MDC-Alliance has already lost control of Mutare City Council after Tandi defected to the Mwonzora faction last month.