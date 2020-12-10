Power Not For Social Status: Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says gone are the days when public office bearers occupied positions for power and social status.

He made the remarks while addressing stakeholders attending the inaugural women councilors indaba held in Victoria Falls today.

“In line with our Devolution agenda ad as a tier of Government closest to the people, you as councilors, are the most knowledgeable on the specific needs and challenges of our people at grassroots level. By virtue of your positions you are equally best situated to facilitate the full exploitation of the opportunities in your Wards and Districts.

“The new development epoch entails that the local authorities become the epicentre of development. The responsibility upon you must be executed with diligence, determination and hard work. Gone are the days where we wanted power and positions for social status and to merely meet the numbers.” said Mnangagwa

He said those in positions of authority are servants who must be prepared to serve the people wholeheartedly and always put the interests of the people first.

“Leaders are servants of the people and must be prepared to serve the people wholeheartedly and to always put their interests first. As leaders you have the duty and national obligation to improve the quality of life of the people in your communities above everything else.”

Mnangagwa hailed the empowerment of women in the country saying they will constitute a critical mass in the future.

“Dating back to the days of the liberation struggle, women continue to play an important role in the socio-economic and political development of our country. Our 2013 national Constitution further entrenched the fundamental rights of women that we must collectively work towards realising.

“The setting up of public institutions such as the Gender Commission and the Women Micro Finance Bank as well as the domestication of International Conventions and Protocols on women issues are some of the interventions Zimbabwe has made to achieve women empowerment.

“As I have been travelling around the provinces to officiate at graduation ceremonies within our State Universities, I have witnessed an exciting trend where female graduates are not only dominating in the percentage of total graduates but also excelling in awards, distinctions and book prizes. These will undoubtedly constitute a critical mass for leaders of tomorrow.” said Mnangagwa