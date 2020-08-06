Poverty, Culture, Peer Pressure Fueling Violence Against Women

Women Filmmakers of Zimbabwe (WFOZ) last week held a stakeholders meeting for their project on eradicating violence against women and girls through mainstreaming women’s audiovisual narratives in marginalised urban and rural communities.

The stakeholders meeting contributed to the debate on policy and laws that prevent Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) through its engagement of policymakers and government organisations, civic society groups and other key stakeholders with findings from marginalized and underserved rural and urban women and girls.

“We noted poverty, cultural and religious oppression of women, and peer pressure were major contributors to VAWG. Solutions proposed on the table ranged from early intervention from as young as eight years old and also male narratives engagement as well as community engagement through education of rights and laws in order to influence attitude and behaviour change towards VAWG issues,” said WFOZ in a statement.

WFOZ in the last 2 years has been conducting discussions around Zimbabwe in order to bring women’s issues to the attention of the cinema viewing and television-watching public by traditional screenings.

Stakeholders commended the work WFOZ was doing and further highlighted on other factors influencing VAWG such as invisible psychological barriers and economical deprivation.

WFOZ further gave insight into its upcoming project tiled #picturemylife series where the organization is creating audio-visual content that will be used to upscale the #MeToo campaign, in Zimbabwe.

“The concept behind this project is to develop content that will help to create conversations on the magnitude of sexual violence perpetrated against women in the public space with the aim of challenging all forms of sexual violence. The videos (spots) will highlight real-life experiences and will, therefore, help in increasing the agency of women around issues affecting women’s lives and lived experience, including sexual violence,” added WFOZ in a statement.