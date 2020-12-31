Porous Zim Borders Threatens Country Efforts Against COVID-19

As it stands, Zimbabwe might be at a higher risk of a rapid rise in Covid 19 positive figures. If the government does not take action on the corruption occurring at all ports of entry this shall be a terrible reality.

By Shelton Muchena

Some travelers are using fake COVID-19 test certificates and some are paying bribes of between R150 and R200 so that they gain entry into the country with their final destination unknown. These travelers are traveling to different places all over Zimbabwe both urban and rural and they are coming from different countries.

Worrying is the fact that these countries have statistics that show that they have high COVID-19 infection numbers. This issue has come to light after the Zimbabwe Cross Borders Association chairman Mr Killer Zivhu made an appeal to President Mnangagwa and the Minister of Health and Child Care; Honourable Vice President Dr Chiwenga to take action before it is too late.

In essentially all ports of entry it is believed that there are security agents, members from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Social Welfare officials to control people are entering the country. However, the above Ministry Officials have been labeled as the most corrupt officials ever seen on this earth. Government needs to prioritize a quick follow up to these allegations to ensure the safety of citizens.

Covid is a scourge that is difficult to contain and can easily lead to a catastrophe in Zimbabwe. Reeling as we are under the effects of sanctions and a world economy in recession it is wiser to prevent, curb and contain the situation than to employ fire fighting methods too late.