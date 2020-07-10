Political Posturing Not Helpful- Minister Mutsvangwa

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa has called on politicians to be responsible through their actions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a media brief yesterday, Mutsvangwa said the country cannot afford to be reckless in the midst of the pandemic which is threatening lives.

“Zimbabweans, we are in the midst of an existential threat. Any political posturing is not helpful. We, therefore, call upon public figures and political players to act responsibly with the safety of Zimbabweans in mind. Any call for mass action at this time is an unnecessary stoking of infection risk to the nation. This country cannot afford adventurism in the midst of this threat to our very existence,” said Minister Mutsvangwa

She called on members of the public to guard against complacency and exercise the lockdown regulations.

“It is in view of this heightened increment in infection cases that I urge the public to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations and practice preventatives and protective behaviour. Government is urging each and one of us against complacency” she said

Mutsvangwa’s call comes in the wake of a planned demonstration on July 31 against the deepening economic crisis in the country.

In the face of the pandemic, the Minister said Government remains committed to doing its best to ease the impact of the pandemic under the guidance of World Health Organisation guidelines.

“Indeed in the face of COVID19, Government continues to do its best to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. We continue to review and update our COVID19 Response and Action Plan in line with prevailing conditions in the country and new information coming from the World Health Organization.”

She said current statistics show that 12 million cases have been recorded with rec 6.5 million recoveries and deaths at 548 000 globally.