Police To Impound Unlicensed Vehicles

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Tuesday said it will soon be impounding unlicensed or vehicles not displaying number plates while urging motorists to get the permanent plates.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi warned that motorists found wanting will be arrested.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that checks with Central Vehicle Registry [CVR] have revealed that they have some stocks of permanent vehicle registration plates.

“In this regard, all vehicle owners who are displaying temporary plates for 2019 and backwards are implored to visit Central Vehicle Registry offices and acquire the permanent plates with immediate effect. Any vehicles seen on the road without displaying number plates will therefore be impounded by police officers on roadblocks and checkpoints,” said Nyathi.

According to the statement, the Central Vehicle Registry has advised the police that the permanent plates are costing USD$80.00.

“Motorists are urged to be exemplary on the roads and ensure they drive vehicles which are legally registered for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country,” Nyathi further stated.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 10398 motorists since the commencement of the operation against motor vehicles owners who operating public transport without exemption.