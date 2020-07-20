Police Raid Journalist Chin’ono’s House

Police in Harare have raided Government critic and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s home under unclear circumstances, human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has said.

Posting on Twitter, Chin’ono announced that the police were harassing his workers before he later shot a video showing police details inside his house.

“Police and State agents are harassing my workers at home!” wrote Chin’ono

Mtetwa who visited Chin’ono’s home said about eight security agents broke into the house.

“We have just arrived at Hopewell’s house after receiving an SOS that his home has been surrounded by about eight security agents and they broke the glass at his door, gained entry and he has been abducted we are not sure where he has been taken because his workers say they did not produce and warrant when they came to his house.” said Mtetwa

The United States has expressed concern over the raid saying they are concerned about his welfare.

“We have learned @PoliceZimbabwe officials are at Hopewell Chin’ono’s home now and deeply concerned for his welfare” the US Embassy posted on twitter.

Chin’ono has of late been criticizing and exposing the Government over corruption.