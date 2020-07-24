Police, Health Officials To Mann Funerals

Police officers and officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care will now be deployed to funerals as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official has confirmed.

Posting on Twitter, Information Secretary, Nick Mangwana said under the new guidelines, traditional leaders, faith-based ministries, Non-governmental organisations and community-based volunteers will be trained to play a role in combating the spread of the global pandemic that has so far claimed 28 people in Zimbabwe.

“From now, Police and Health officials will be deployed at funerals COVID-19 measures,” said Mangwana.

Yesterday the country recorded 90 more cases with 83 of them being local cases.

Zimbabwe recorded two more deaths bringing the total number to 28.

“We regret to report two deaths from Harare and Bulawayo provinces. The death from Harare is a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 on the 20th of July and was symptomatic with other comorbidities. The death from Bulawayo is a patient who was admitted today with COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19,” read the update.

To date, the country has recorded 2124 confirmed cases and 510 recoveries.

The Zimbabwean government on Tuesday announced new, stringent measures to deal with the novel coronavirus.

The measures include the restriction of business operating hours (from 8 AM to 3 PM) and a countrywide dawn-to-dusk curfew as well as a stay-at-home order for the non-working population.