The three Youth Assembly leaders, Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marowa and Joana Mamombe (MP) were reportedly arrested while coming from a demonstration held in Warren Park and taken to Harare Central Police station before they went missing for two days.

After Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe announced that the police would leave no stone unturned to bring out the truth on the events surrounding the abduction, there were reservations from the general public who felt the police hands were dirty as they were involved in the initial arrest of the three women.

But government claimed that it was sincere in its commitment to investigate the issue.

“Our officer in the area where the 3 ladies who allege abductions emerged from tells me police officers have been on the ground through the weekend till now, forensically examining everything. There is no doubt that authorities are leaving no stone unturned to get to the truth,” Mangwana wrote on Twitter.