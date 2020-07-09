Police Dismiss Letter On 31 July Anti-Sanctions Protest

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed as fake a letter circulating on social media suggesting that they had sanctioned a 31 July demonstration in Harare by the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement.

Posting on their Twitter handle, the ZRP said the letter was forged with the stamp not from the Police Chief Superintendent.

“Harare CBD and Westgate. This is a forged letter with a fake signature which does not belong to the senior officer. Chief Superintendent does not command Harare Central District and as such cannot sanction demonstrations or activities in Harare CBD.” read the post

ZRP said the date and stamp on the letter does not belong to the Chief Superintendent therefore should be dismissed with contempt.

“The date and stamp does not belong to Chief Superintendent Matongo’s office. In this regard the ZRP dismisses the fake letter with the contempt it deserves. In fact no notification has been made to the relevant authority by Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Allied Movement” said the ZRP

Social media was abuzz with a letter purporting to have given green light to a demonstration by a group under the moniker Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Allied Movement.