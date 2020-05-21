Pink Lotto – Making Winners

On Saturday, 16 May 2020 five (5) lucky winners shared Pink Lotto’s first guaranteed, “must be won” jackpot of RTGS 250,000, Each winner walked away with a windfall of RTGS 51,316 each.

Mr Gary Carter, Chairman of MTC said “It is fantastic to once again see how the Pink Lotto can help change people’s lives – not only the winners but the many people whom will be helped by the Presidents Fund’s charitable work. The Pink Lotto is the lottery that always pays out and always contributes to good causes. I hope that there are many more winners in the future.”

“We are also proud that Pink Lotto has also led the way in terms of innovation, allowing players to buy tickets through mobile application and on it’s website, which is consistent with the era in which we find ourselves, where movement is not encouraged under the National Lockdown protocols,” he added.

“This means that our people can play the Lotto, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and all year round from wherever they are.”

About our Winners

Mr Ntokozo Ncube from Bulawayo played via the Mobile Application with Ecocash and with his very first attempt in playing Pink Lotto, won. Ncube said he found the entire process of downloading the mobile app and buying the ticket was very easy.

Mr Mufaro Masuka from Harare heard about the draw on the radio, downloaded the Mobile App, took a chance and was delighted to wake up a winner on Sunday morning.

Mr Marc McNaughton also from Harare is grateful that a friend told him about Pink Lotto. He downloaded the app, played twice and the found a third time wasn’t necessary as his winning numbers hit the mark.

Our first lady winner came from Harare and she played through our website on Saturday.

Mr Knowledge Chipungari from Mhondoro was also another happy customer that he downloaded the mobile application, played and became our 5th winner.

All winners were paid to their wallets immediately after the draw was concluded

An award ceremony was held at the MTC offices where winners met with Pink Lotto officials to celebrate their wins.

The next draw is scheduled for Saturday, 23 May 2020 and the next Jackpot up for grabs is another staggering $250,000. The draw takes place at the MTC offices at 6pm under the watchful eyes of the official auditors, Deloittes.