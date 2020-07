Police this morning returned to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s house to conduct a search for “equipment used to incite people to commit public violence.

According to 263Chat reporters on the ground, the police clashed with Hopewell Chin’ono’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa after they attempted to confiscate his camera.

Mtetwa stopped them from taking the cameras saying their search warranty did not cover such gadgets.