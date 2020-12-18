Performance Contracts For Perm Secs Launched

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched the Performance Contracts for heads of Ministries and the e-Enabled Whole of Government Performance Management System aimed at implementing, monitoring and evaluating progress by heads of line ministries on government programs.

The performance Contracts are a negotiated performance agreement between the Government and the Permanent Secretaries of various ministries with specified tasks, timelines and reporting deadlines to measure achievements.

The new system is expected to deal with public service lethargy and ensure the smooth implementation the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Addressing senior government officials at State House this morning, Mnangagwa said the system will result in robust public sector institutions and a leadership that is result based.

“As I have said, the Second Republic is about action and results and all our activities should be streamlined accordingly to make positive and lasting impacts for the growth of our economy and overall improved quality of life for our people,” he said.

“The Performance Contract organizes and defines tasks so that management can perform them specifically, purposefully and with reasonable probability of achievement, thereby making it possible to measure the performance of a public institution, the performance of the manager and the performance of Government,” added the President.

The system will be run by a coordinated architecture at the center of Government which comprises of 3 Apex Agencies namely the Office of the President and Cabinet (overall policy and strategic direction), the Public Service Commission (ensure human resource strategy) and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (provide resources to execute NDS1).

Once signed, the Performance Contracts will be uploaded into the Whole of Government Performance Management System which has been put in place to allow for e-enabled monitoring and evaluation.

This system is expected to improved efficiency in service delivery to the public by ensuring that holders of public office are held accountable for results.

It will also ensure that performance and results link with stakeholder expectation, increased customer satisfaction with Government services and enhance good corporate governance among others.

“Performance contracting will also be extended to Heads of Parastatals and State Enterprises as well as Local Authorities in view of the Devolution agenda that seeks to promote the development of provincial economies,” said Mnangagwa.