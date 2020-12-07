fbpx

Passion Java Names New Born Son Twabam

Entertainment
By Staff Reporter
Controversial cleric Passion Java has attached his popular tag phrase, Twabam, as his newly born son’s name.

Java revealed the news in a recent Instagram post where he also tasked his legion of fans to guess Twabam’s second name.

Wrote Java;

“Besides the 1st name Twabam Java, what do you think is my baby boy’s name?”

Twabam is Java’s fourth child.

Java is not the first one to torch a storm over child naming. Last year, popular Zimdancehall crooner, Obey “Tocky Vibes” Makamure left tongues wagging when he named his son after a just-released album called Chamakuvangu.

However, according to Tocky, the name was trashed when nurses protested against it.

