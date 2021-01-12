Parirenyatwa Hospital Speaks On Covid-19 Situation

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has refuted social media reports suggesting that bodies of Covid-19 victims are scattered all over the hospital.

Social media has been awash with reports that the Hospital was overwhelmed by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic leaving corpses lying cluttered in the hospital wards.

In a statement, the hospital said the report were a clear exaggeration of their situation and have never had such a scenario.

“We have come across social media articles with unsubstantiated claims about our Covid-19 Centre. Some are claiming that there are Covid bodies lying all over Parirenyatwa Hospital. We would like to set the record straight. We have never had a scenario where bodies of the deceased are found everywhere within the hospital. This is a clear exaggeration of our situation. Our patients and visitors can bear testimony to this.” read the statement.

The Hospital also clarified on reports of a patient who got infected whilst admitted at the institution saying it is dangerous and deceitful to blame the hospital without evidence.

“We have also taken note of an allegation that there was a patient who got infected while admitted at our hospital. It is known scientifically that, a Covid PCR Test has a sensitivity level that depends on a number of factors, chief of which is timing of the test in relation to exposure.

“Blaming the hospital for transmitting Covid to a patient without evidence is dangerous and deceitful especially considering not only the high community transmission levels but implications of such unsubstantiated statements on our patients, staff and the general public,” the hospital said.

While acknowledging that the second wave had resulted in the hospital handling more Covid-19 cases than before, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said it is doing everything possible to cope with the overwhelming numbers of people turning up to seek medical services.