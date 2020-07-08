Overwhelming Responce For Ignite Youth’s #iwillstepup Challenge

Call for applications in the Ignite Youth organised #iwillstepup challenge received an overwhelming response with submissions from all around Zimbabwe, the organisation has said.

The contest which will close on Tuesday with the announcement of winners was looking for submission of ideas and initiatives instrumental in addressing the negative impact of COVID-19 on education, informal sector, mental health and hygiene.

Speaking to 263chat, Ignite Youth Organization Administration Manager and Events Coordinator, Passmore Gezana said applications came from big and small towns across Zimbabwe.

“Young people across Zimbabwe applied for our #iwillstepup challenge. Innovative ideas that provide solutions to the impact of #covid19 in our communities came from all around the country – Marondera, Musami, Murehwa, Bulawayo, Harare, Chinhoyi, Kwekwe, Rusape, Mutare and so many other places,” said Gezana.

He added, “30 projects were shortlisted from the pool of applications and went onto Facebook to contest for votes. We received a total of 6 700 votes which left 15 finalists who are going to pitch their ideas to judges. Only five innovators will be picked by the panel.”

One idea in each of education, informal sector, mental health and hygiene categories will win US$50 and receive mentorship from local and international various industries’ experts.

The judges’ panel consists of Programmes Manager at Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust (YETT), Talent Madungwe, 2018 Mandela Washington fellow and Businessman, Valentine Gondo, an American professional, Layla Fry, among others.

Ignite Youth Organisation provides a purpose centred approach to career guidance and coaching through holistic youth development programs and mentorship.