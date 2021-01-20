On Leave ED to Preside Over Malianga, Gwaradzimba Burials

President Emerson Mnangagwa who is on a month long leave will tomorrow preside over the burial of two national heroes, Morton Malianga and Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba who succumbed to COVID-19 last week.

This was confirmed by Acting Information minister Jenfan Muswere last night.

Both Malianga and Gwaradzimba succumbed to COVID-19 pandemic which has to date claimed more than 700 lives locally and millions globally.

The two were declared national heroes for their role in the liberation struggle.

Meanwhile, today, the nation woke up to the sad news of the passing on of foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo who also succumbed to COVID-19.

Moyo becomes the third minister to succumb to COVID-19 since it was declared a global pandemic in March last year.